Starlink is allowed on moving vehicles: hooray for the emergency services

Starlink is also allowed to be used in moving vehicles. This is good news, because it means that the satellite network can be put to even better use in the event of a disaster. stellar link Starlink can now be used in the car, but also on a boat. It’s good for people who want to have fun in the car or boat when driving or browsing in places without internet, but probably the most important application is disaster relief. Starlink has proven extremely useful in Ukraine and Tonga, so in wars and natural disasters. When the internet goes down, he takes care of it by connecting to a satellite in space and a dish on the ground.

Satellite on the move However, the disadvantage is that, for example, as firefighters, you may not have much time to put everything down, in addition to having to keep moving and therefore not being able to stand still for too long at the same place. This is why authorization to use Starlink in moving vehicles is so important: emergency services can always stay online wherever they are, even if there is no Internet in an area due to a power failure, for example. The United States Communications Federation FCC gave its approval, writing: “The authorization of a new class of terminals for the SpaceX satellite system will expand the range of broadband capabilities to meet the growing demand from users who now need of connectivity on the go, whether they’re driving an RV across the country or moving cargo from Europe to a US port or on a domestic or international flight.

Earth stations in motion Starlink already has terminals available to use, namely ground stations in motion. By the way, you don’t have internet everywhere in the world: on this card can be seen where. In any case everywhere in the Netherlands and in the southern European holiday countries. It is a pity that it only works on the continent on which you are registered. So if you want to use it on your boat and sail to Morocco, you’re out of luck (although it’s not available there at the moment anyway). However, there is a workaround: you need to temporarily change your address. There is an additional cost to this service, as Starlink charges $25 to be able to use the internet ‘everywhere’. However, Starlink cannot guarantee that the speed is always optimal on moving vehicles and vessels. This is partly related to the use of the network. Starlink has gotten faster and faster: it recently went from 65 Mbps to 90 Mbps in the US. However, it is doubtful that it will also achieve this when you are in a moving car.