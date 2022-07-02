Max Verstappen gets a bigger role in the fifth season of the popular Netflix series Drive to survive† The Dutch driver had previously refused to compete in the Formula 1 series, due to the unrealistic way in which manufacturers portray drivers. Verstappen now wants to participate on his terms.

The world champion had a “short but good” chat with the show’s producers, he said ahead of the first free practice for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

“I’ve told them what I don’t think has gone well in the past. I want to have a little more say in how I’m portrayed, instead of giving an interview and not not knowing what they’re going to do with it. . be a bit more realistic and I want to have a bit more control over that.”

For example, Verstappen wants to see in advance which images of him will be included in the series. “Sometimes you don’t know they’re walking behind you with a camera. So I have to be able to say, sorry guys, that’s making me portray the wrong way.”

Of Drive to survive have already been achieved over four seasons, spanning the years 2018 to 2021 in Formula 1. Last year, Verstappen won his first world title after a thrilling battle with Lewis Hamilton. Filming for the fifth season is underway.

“I don’t like to be in the foreground, but I understand that they want to see me in Drive to survive“says the driver. “This Netflix series helps the popularity of the sport enormously, especially in the United States.