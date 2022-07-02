The world champion had a “short but good conversation” with the show’s producers, he said ahead of British Grand Prix practice at Silverstone.

“I told them what I thought was wrong in the past. I want to have a little more say in how I’m portrayed, rather than giving an interview and not knowing what they’re going to do with it. It needs to be a little more realistic and I want to have a little more control over that.

For example, Verstappen wants to see in advance which images of him will be included in the series. “Sometimes you don’t know they’re walking behind you with a camera. So I have to be able to say: sorry guys, this is portraying me in the wrong way.

Of Drive to survive have already been achieved over four seasons, spanning the years 2018 to 2021 in Formula 1. Last year, Verstappen won his first world title after a thrilling battle with Lewis Hamilton. Filming for the fifth season is underway.

“I don’t like to be in the foreground, but I understand that they want to see me in Drive to survivesaid the driver. “This Netflix series is a big help for the popularity of sports, especially in the United States.”

