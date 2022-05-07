‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Reviews: Watch or Skip?

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds looks set to get off to a very promising start.

The first reviews of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds flow slowly and paint a clear picture. It’s one of the best star trekseries over the years and a series full of potential.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds-Comments

Here are just a few of the many responses:

IGN† “The series takes a classic approach to the franchise, both with the characters and the setting, and the way the story is told. Funny, inspiring and extraordinary. Strange New Worlds has been the best Trek in years.”

reverse† “Star Trek has gone back to basics with multiple incarnations. Strange New Worlds is the most literal attempt to do so.”

GamesRadar† “It’s an extremely promising start for the new branch of the expanding Star Trek universe. Strange New Worlds goes where its predecessors have gone before, but does it in style.”

TVLine† “A red alert is that the standalone stories so far have been mostly okay. It’s mostly standard sci-fi material. […] It’s a promising start, with a solid cast and a whole lot of potential.”