HBO Max deals a serious blow to Netflix

The HBO Max streaming service is doing well in terms of new subscribers, where Netflix just lost.

HBO and HBO Max are expected to conclude in March 2022 with 76.8 million subscribers worldwide. In the United States, there are 48.6 million. This means that the number of subscribers has increased by 3 million since the end of 2021. The new numbers are good for the streaming service, which is slowly rolling out around the world.

HBO Max subscribers

HBO and HBO Max added 12.8 million subscribers last year. These new numbers show that we have come a step closer since the launch in May 2020 and that the most important obstacle has been overcome.

Indeed, people who only had HBO would switch to the HBO Max streaming service.

It now looks like WarnerMedia’s ambitious strategy will succeed in 2021. The studio launched all of its blockbusters simultaneously in theaters and on its streaming service. Yes, suddenly, the turnover was lower than expected, but he managed to attract more people to HBO Max.

HBO Max will eventually receive the Discovery+ offer.