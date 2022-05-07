Royal publisher asks Meghan Markle’s motive for going to Invictus Games with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle attended the Invictus Games with Prince Harry in The Hague, Netherlands in mid-April. The Duchess of Sussex attended a few events with her husband before returning to the United States and reuniting with their children, Archie and Lilipet.

Now a royal expert is interviewing the first business suit The motivations of the star are to travel to Europe to participate in the Games.

Meghan Markle chats with Prince Harry during a sitting volleyball event at the Invictus Games | Karwai Tang / Wire Image

Meghan introduced Prince Harry at the Invictus Games opening ceremony

Meghan took to the stage at the Invictus Games Opening Ceremony with a honest conversation To introduce Prince Harry.

“It’s a great honor for me to introduce someone I think you’ll be very happy to hear from. I couldn’t love and respect him more and I know you all feel the same.” , she said. “He is the founder of Invictus Games and the father of our two young children, Archie and Lily. Please welcome my wonderful husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

Harry then took the stage and gave his own speech to start the games.

Royal editor wonders if Meghan went to act because of Netflix success

Prince Harry and Meghan attend volleyball event while seated at Invictus Games | Karwai Tang / Wire Image

RELATED: Body language expert analyzes how Meghan Markle pushed Prince Harry away and avoided TV kiss

The Duchess left Europe on the third day of the pageant to reunite with her children. Shortly after, news broke that Netflix had canceled its upcoming animated show. pearl† It was Royal Daily Mail editor Richard Eden who questioned Meghan’s motives for attending the games.

“I wonder if the news that Netflix dropped Megan’s first series explains why she’s back in Europe for the Invictus Games?” Eden Twitter† “Prince Harry’s documentary about his charity project is now the couple’s only current series to have the streaming giant pay them millions.”

The film crew were in The Hague with the Sussex family to shoot the Harry’s Promise Netflix documentary series Heart Invictus.

“Heart of Invictus” will be the couple’s first production on the streaming platform

Prince Harry and his wife signed a deal with Netflix in September 2020, worth an estimated $100 million. So far, they haven’t produced any content for the streaming giant, but Invictus Heart He’s supposed to be the first.

The Duke of Sussex has previously said of the program: “Since the first Invictus Games in 2014, we have known that each participant will contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination and determination” (per passage† The series gives communities around the world a glimpse into the poignant and uplifting stories of these contestants en route to the Netherlands next year. As Archewell Productions’ first series with Netflix, in partnership with The Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn’t be more excited for the next journey or more proud of the Invictus community for our continued inspiration for global healing, human potential and of continuous service. †

Related: Experts say Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could overload Netflix viewers with their old remastered content