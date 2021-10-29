‘South Park’ is coming very soon with new movie

The South Park series should release a new film in the near future, already next month!

This special episode was with The special pandemic in September 2020 one of the best South Park– additions in years. At present South Park cable television’s longest-running scripted series, and the show will celebrate its twenty-fifth anniversary in August 2022.

South Park-movie

New South ParkThe film is part of an expanded agreement between Paramount and MTV Entertainment Studios (both owned by ViacomCBS) and creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

Under the deal, they will at least make new additions to the franchise until 2027. As a result, the series will exist at least until its thirtieth season.

The deal also called for fourteen new films to be shown on Paramount +. And the series remains immensely popular, as in 2021 fans have watched 2.2 billion episodes so far.

South Park: Post Covid can be seen on November 25. You can South Park streaming on Netflix.