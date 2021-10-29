Division after Verstappen criticism on Netflix: “I understand that makes him angry”
During the Grand Prix weekend in the United States, Max Verstappen announced that he was not a fan of the Netflix series Drive to Survive. The Red Bull driver said the popular streaming service no longer needs to knock on its door for interviews as the programmer falsifies certain situations within Formula 1. Verstappen isn’t the only one criticizing the series .
Bernie Ecclestone had previously announced that he supported Verstappen’s opinion. The former F1 boss spoke to Reuters his dissatisfaction. “I’m realistic. I know it won’t be very real, I know how these guys behave and think and act. At least a lot of them. When I see things that aren’t quite right then I understand that Max is that we get a little angry. “
Guenther Steiner also understands very well that Verstappen no longer participates in the interviews of the series. “If Max doesn’t want to be a part of it, he’s totally okay not to participate,” the Haas team boss told RacingNews365, among others. “It’s a logical choice if he thinks he’s poorly described. Of course that’s a shame for the fans because Max is a good driver and he has an interesting personality.”
Netflix episode Ferrari review
At the Ferrari camp, not everyone was happy with the series, especially not with the episode in which the Italian racing team was presented. “This episode was not good, I was a little disappointed when I watched it,” Carlos Sainz told CQ Magazine. “Ferrari is a lot cooler, a lot bigger and a lot better than what they (Netflix, ed.) Have shown.”
The other drivers paid little attention to it. For example, Kimi Raikkonen and Fernando Alonso announced that they had not even seen the series. “I have no idea what they did, but maybe they make it a little too exciting sometimes. Is it right or wrong? I don’t know,” the Finn said into the microphone. from RacingNews365, among others. Alonso also doesn’t watch Drive to Survive: “I have an Amazon Prime account, not Netflix.”
Supporters of Drive to Survive
Of course, there are also supporters of the series. Especially in the United States, the popularity of Formula 1 exploded after the launch of the series. F1 team leaders and seniors are seeing the benefits. Toto Wolff was skeptical of the show at first, but then changed his mind. “We weren’t very happy at the start, we wanted to focus on performance. But I was wrong. It became a real success.”
Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali is logically happy with the Netflix series after the growth of Formula 1 followers. “It was particularly visible among the female audience,” he told RacingNews365, among others. “I think it was because of the way Drive to Survive shows the sport. It was more behind the scenes, not very technical. Just from a more human point of view.”
Daniel Ricciardo, Esteban Ocon and Nikita Mazepin also announced earlier that they are happy with Drive to Survive. The latter has notably shown on social networks that he collaborates a lot with Netflix. “Sometimes pilots look like robots. People forget that there are people hidden behind the visors of their helmets. We go around in circles, but we also have a human side. Through the series they see our weaker side. , a little more family-oriented and a little more private. “
Netflix is currently filming Season 4 of Drive to Survive. Although Verstappen will not make the season, the series will undoubtedly focus on the title battle between the Dutchman and Lewis Hamilton. The new season of the Formula 1 documentary series traditionally appears just before the start of a new F1 season.
