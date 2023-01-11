Simons helps PSV well in the cup game with Sparta
Xavi Simons helped PSV well with his first goal in the cup match won against Sparta Rotterdam (1-2). “I train a lot in such situations,” the attacking midfielder refers to his good running action. “I should do it more often. We’re working on it. It was a nice combination too.”
Simons eventually won the ball from Érick Gutiérrez, one of PSV’s stars. He gave goalkeeper Nick Olij no chance with a placed shot. After Noni Madueke’s 0-2, the game seemed to be over, but it became even more exciting when Arno Verschueren punished an error by goalkeeper Joël Drommel.
PSV failed to beat Sparta (0-0) in the Eredivisie at their own stadium on Saturday. “I also played badly back then,” admits Simons. “I know that myself. Luckily it’s gone better now,” said the midfielder, who was still close to 1-3 in the final stage. “I was pulled down but I still wanted to score. That’s why I didn’t lay down. Then I got a cramp. I understand that I was substituted, because the season is still long There are still a lot of great matches to come.”
Playing football in the rain and storm is taking some getting used to for Simons, following his adventures with the Dutch national team at the World Cup in Qatar. The native of Amsterdam always has a smile on his face when he is reminded of his debut against the United States. “I also received beautiful messages from many people at PSV,” he said. “I learned a lot at the World Cup. I saw how players like Virgil van Dijk and Frenkie de Jong experience such a tournament. They don’t relax and always give 100%. I carry such experiences in my backpack. I can do it with what.”
Simons also wants to carry a team, first to PSV and later the Dutch national team. There is already a vacancy at his club Eindhoven following Cody Gakpo’s departure to Liverpool. “I really wish him this transfer, but it’s a shame for us,” Simons realizes. “He was so important with all his goals and assists. But we have to go on without him. It’s no different.”
