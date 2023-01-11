Simons helps PSV well in the cup game with Sparta

Playing football in the rain and storm is taking some getting used to for Simons, following his adventures with the Dutch national team at the World Cup in Qatar. The native of Amsterdam always has a smile on his face when he is reminded of his debut against the United States. “I also received beautiful messages from many people at PSV,” he said. “I learned a lot at the World Cup. I saw how players like Virgil van Dijk and Frenkie de Jong experience such a tournament. They don’t relax and always give 100%. I carry such experiences in my backpack. I can do it with what.”