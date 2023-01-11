Al-Nassr denies Ronaldo involvement in World Cup bid
Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo’s new club, has denied that the new star player – according to his contract – is involved in winning the 2030 World Cup. The Portuguese striker would gain much if Saudi Arabia, with his support in seven years, could organize the world sporting event, claimed some media in recent days.
“We would like to make it clear that, contrary to press reports, Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract with Al-Nassr does not contain any commitment related to a World Cup bid. His primary focus is on Al-Nassr and working with his teammates to secure the club to success,” the club wrote in a short statement on social media.
The next World Cup, in 2026, will take place in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The next world championship has not yet been awarded. Saudi Arabia are interested and would like to use Ronaldo in the World Cup bid and reward him for it. This is now contradicted by Al-Nassr.
Ronaldo (37) has yet to make his club debut. He could enter action for the first time on January 19, against Paris Saint-Germain.
“Introvert. Avid gamer. Wannabe beer advocate. Subtly charming zombie junkie. Social media trailblazer. Web scholar.”