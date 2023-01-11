USA Live on TV and Online (Soccer World Cup)

The final round of the World Cup group stage in Qatar kicks off on Tuesday, November 29. It’s always very exciting in Group B, as three more teams – besides England – can qualify for the knockout stage. Two of these three teams are diametrically opposed: the United States and Iran. At 8 p.m., you can watch the match on NPO 3 and the live stream on Gids.tv.

Finally win?

The men of the United States are yet to win this tournament: two draws against England and Wales have been the highest possible so far. Maybe America’s men can beat Iran? On paper, this should be possible.

Tournament Heroes

Iran’s men are being described by many as ‘the heroes of the tournament’, after the men got emotional following the win over Wales in the previous game. Reaching the knockout stage is still entirely achievable: they are still second in the group and beating USA will mean automatic placement.

The game United States – Iran to be seen on Tuesday November 29 at 8 p.m. on NPO 3 and live broadcast via Gids.tv. Preview on NPO 1 starts at 7:20 p.m., recap follows on Gids.tv.