American football geek Maikel van der Werff sees tough job for Orange: ‘USA has a lot of potential’

In his orange jersey in front of the TV, Maikel van der Werff follows the performance of the Dutch national team at the World Cup. The professional footballer from Hoorn is particularly looking forward to Saturday, when the Dutch will face the United States. Van der Werff himself played there for two years. “There are a lot of football players in the United States that I’ve played against.”

Maikel van der Werff on American football

“I’m impressed with Tyler Adams,” Van der Werff said of the USA captain. “He always keeps it excellent overview and combines this with functional football skills. All in all, a pretty complete player.” soccer ability “It is also said that the Dutch national team has a lot more footballing ability, I don’t completely agree with that. Look at players like Christian Pulisic, Sergiño Dest and Brenden Aaronson. They are very comfortable with the ball. Although America can sometimes seem a bit wild, it’s still more fun to watch than the current Orange.”

“If more kids grow up with ‘football,’ then I see America reaching the absolute pinnacle.” Michael van der Werf

Until recently, Van der Werff played for US FC Cincinnati. At the moment, Horinees, 33, is without a club and maintains his condition at the Always Forward amateur club. Shortly after the World Cup, he hopes to return to MLS. “Nothing is concrete yet, but it’s a dream to return to the United States.” The text continues below the tweet.

Serious Stewart Although his heart seems stolen by America, bravo Van der Werff also for national coach Louis van Gaal’s men on Saturday. He expects a tough game. “Orange used to win with two fingers in America’s nose, but it’s different now.” The Americans finished second in the group behind England, but ahead of Iran and Wales. “Football has grown tremendously there in recent years and that’s also thanks to Earnest Stewart.” The former AZ manager has worked for the American Football Association for several years. The text continues below the video.

Strike the flag with Maikel van der Werff – NH News

Powerful “The women are a bit further than the men. You can also see that in view of the four world titles. Yet American men have that potential too. After all, the possibilities are enormous and if more children grow up with the ‘ football’, then I will see America reach the absolute pinnacle.” The round of 16 between the Netherlands and the United States begins on Saturday at 4 p.m.