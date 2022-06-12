Shakira fans come to defend her amid new comparisons to J Lo Doc

Jennifer Lopez Apparently he wasn’t happy to share the stage with him Shakira – And now their fans are having a debate… who is the bigger star between the two?

The question was prompted by a statement on Twitter, which has since exploded and spread very quickly – with many people sharing their own voices. Organo Gold said “Shakira has never been older than J Lo EVER in her career – and I love Shakira.”

The reason this is discussed is because of the new J Lo-doc, “Halftime,” which premiered on Tribeca…where Jenny plays some serious sour jokes around her Super Bowl party.

According to reports, BTS movie documents what happened at Jennifer and Shakira’s halftime Address shared in 2020 …Jane was quoted as saying, “It’s the worst idea in the world for two people to have a Super Bowl…worst idea in the world.”

She’s also been described as having ups and downs with Shakira herself – who during rehearsals stressed the importance of including her songs in the performance, following NFL guidelines…including Jennifer would say: “If it’s a double title, they should have given us 20 minutes. They should have done that.

Her manager, Benny Medina, got to the main point of the film: “It was an insult to think it took two Latinas to do the work that an artist has done in the past.”

And that’s where Saturday’s trailer comes in… with many people claiming that Shakira is actually the true universal icon that Jane and her team think she is – or so users of the bird app seem to suggest with some pretty fiery memes.

Now, if you hop on the “J Lo” trend… you’ll see people fully defending Shakira, pointing to the record prices and sales (worldwide) where Jen excelled.

Some even say that here in the United States, Jen is not famous for her music, but more than that… her beauty, her body and/or other VIPs. What is interesting.

Anyway, there was a bit of a backlash to Jennifer’s brutal honesty about how she felt about mating with Shakira… Some see Jen come across as a very, very little diva (in the wrong way). Meanwhile, others give Jen props to keep her real.

But you have to ask the question because it’s out now… Does Twitter have an opinion on the strength of Shakira’s star in the world, especially against Jennifer Lopez??? Hmm…

