Spider-Man: No Way Home – The funniest version is coming in September

Spider Man: No Coming Home conquered the world in December. The movie earned an impressive amount at the worldwide box office and now the movie is coming back to theaters. Sony Pictures has Spider-Man: No Way Home: The Funniest Stuff version to, which hits theaters in the US and Canada on Friday, September 2. Other countries will be announced later. It is not yet known whether the film will also be released in cinemas in the Netherlands. The More fun stuffversion is advertised as an extended version of No coming home featuring “added and expanded scenes of Spidey”, to celebrate the character’s 60th birthday. See announcement below.

For the first time in Spider-Man movie history, the identity of our friendly neighborhood hero is revealed, revealing his superhero responsibilities. and conflict with his normal life and endanger those he loves most. When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help in retrieving his secret, the spell opens a hole in their world, unleashing the most powerful villains to ever fight a Spider-Man, in any universe. Now Peter will have to overcome his biggest challenge yet, one that will forever change not only his own future, but the future of the multiverse as well.

Spider Man: No Coming Home sees the return of Tom Holland as the beloved wallcrawler, as well as Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. The third part in the Spider Man MCU series also sees the return of Zendaya (Euphoria, Dune) as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei (The King of Staten Island) as Aunt May, Tony Revolori (The French Dispatch) as Flash and Hannibal Buress (labellisten)) as Coach Wilson. Additionally, Benedict Cumberbatch returns as Doctor Strange and Jon Favreau as Harold “Happy” Hogan. Additionally, there are roles for Willem Dafoe, Jamie Foxx, and Alfred Molina.

Spider Man: No Coming Home is directed by Jon Watts from a screenplay by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers.

