Johnny Depp makes a surprise appearance in England

Besides singing during the show, Johnny also played the guitar, an instrument that brought him a lot of peace and joy in difficult times. It’s something he said in testimony he’s given over the past six weeks in the lawsuit he filed against his ex-wife Amber Heard after he published an incriminating op-ed about her. in 2018. The Washington Post wrote.

On social networks, reactions to Johnny’s presence have multiplied. “Oh my god Johnny Depp is right here in Sheffield playing his guitar. How?! I’m about to cry that he can finally relax a bit after all these weeks in court,” one fan wrote. Another said: ‘Wow…how cool. Johnny Depp coming to play with his friend Jeff Beck. Friday in court in America and Sunday here. Give this man a drink for me! Johnny is also expected to join Jeff for a London tour in the coming days, although this has yet to be confirmed.

Last Friday, Johnny and Amber’s legal teams held their closing arguments. The jury, which is ultimately decisive in this case, then conferred for two hours, but did not reach a unanimous final verdict. The judge allowed the jurors to return home late in the afternoon, to see them again in court on Tuesday morning, as Monday is a holiday in the United States.

While the general public seems to be leaning towards a positive statement for Johnny, that’s by no means certain. In American justice, the jury must examine and judge on facts. And while Amber Heard may be less popular with the public than the actor, that doesn’t mean she can’t see things decided in her favor.

Johnny sued his ex-wife for $50 million. Amber is suing her ex for $100 million.

