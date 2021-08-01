Several stars follow Scarlett Johansson after suing Disney

Scarlett Johansson filed a lawsuit against Disney after it emerged the company was not releasing the new movie Black Widow, in which she plays, simultaneously in theaters and via their streaming service. The actress had agreed to screen the film exclusively at the cinema at first, because part of the profits would go to her. But now that viewers can also watch via Disney + at home, that amount is significantly lower. And because this deal was included in Scarlett’s contract, the actress didn’t stop there.