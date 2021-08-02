Fan of Dwayne Johnson? So we already have good news for you about ‘Jungle Cruise’



The movie Jungle Cruise is in theaters and on Disney +. And did pretty well with a world debut of $ 90 million. A third of that came from Disney +, where the film aired via VIP access.

In the US, the film opened in the first place, grossing $ 34.2 million. The rest of the world was good for $ 27.6 million, and then there’s the Disney + product. With that did Jungle cruise it’s rather good. Of course, a sequel is immediately considered.

A suite

A fan tweeted about Jungle cruise and indicated that he thought it was a wonderful movie. The chemistry between Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson was fantastic and so it must have a sequel.

Johnson then replied: “Thanks my friend! Glad you enjoyed Jungle Cruise and we’ll be talking about a suite next weekend”. Check out the Tweet below:

Thank you my friend! Glad you liked it # Jungle cruise and we have a follow-up meeting next weekend 👍🏾🚢🗺💀🌎 https://t.co/qYhyl0ogxz – Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 1, 2021

Jungle cruise is based on the amusement park ride at Disney World and revolves around a riverboat captain who must take an adventurer into the jungle. Together, they search for the Tree of Life, which is said to have mythical and medicinal powers. But the jungle is full of dangers and not only, because they are being pursued by a German expedition with exactly the same plans.