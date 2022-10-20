Sergio Pérez will fight with Charles Leclerc: “I want to finish in second place”

Four races from the end, Sergio Pérez is in second place in the championship. The Mexican is only one point ahead of Charles Leclerc and in Austin, he wants to take the next step to secure the P2 of the championship.

The United States Grand Prix is ​​upon us and coming soon Running of the red bulls only the constructors’ championship is at stake. In Japan knew Max Verstappen already win the world title for the pilots and for Pérez only second place remains. In the Press release from Red Bull, the 32-year-old Mexican is looking forward to the race in Austin.

The article continues below the video

Vibe

The Circuit of the Americas is a favorite of drivers, including Pérez. “I’m happy to be back in Austin. It’s always fun to come here and it’s one of my favorite races of the year, not to mention the atmosphere, it’s amazing in town, but also on the track it opens up. Checo is only one point ahead of Leclerc and he wants to defend this second place. “I want to finish the season in second place in the drivers’ championship, so I’m more focused than ever to finish the season on a good path,” he continued.

Constructors’ Championship

Red Bull Racing wants to crown the season by becoming champion of the team classification and the Mexican will do his best for that. “We want to win the constructors’ title alongside Max’s title in Japan. The last time we showed a show of dominance we got a double podium and it would be great to repeat that here in the United States I think. that the public would enjoy,” Pérez said.