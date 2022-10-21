Verstappen: Everyone in Formula 1 is a bit of a hypocrite
Max Verstappen thinks he knows why other Formula 1 teams are demanding a hefty penalty for Red Bull for exceeding the budget cap over the past year. “It’s mainly because we’re doing so well. They’re trying to slow us down in every way they can,” Verstappen told Sky Sports ahead of the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. “That’s how it works in Formula 1. In the end, everyone is a bit of a hypocrite. That’s fine with me, we just have to focus on our job.”
The 25-year-old Dutchman won his second world title in Japan two weeks ago. A day later, international motorsport federation FIA reported that Verstappen’s team Red Bull had spent more money building and developing the car last year than allowed. According to the FIA, this is a slight overrun of the budget cap of $145 million. The previous week it had already leaked that Red Bull broke the rules.
The FIA has not yet issued a sanction. The federation would have made a settlement proposal to the Austrian racing team. “Nothing has been confirmed yet, the case is still ongoing,” Verstappen said in the United States. “We have been very clear as a team about what we think is correct. But in the end it’s not my job, it’s a matter between the team and the FIA.” The Dutchman won his first world title last year, after a fierce battle with Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton. Verstappen edged the Briton on the final lap of the final race.
Teams such as Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren have openly called on the FIA to act forcefully. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner threatened legal action two weeks ago if rival teams did not retract their “defamatory and unacceptable” remarks.
“Introvert. Avid gamer. Wannabe beer advocate. Subtly charming zombie junkie. Social media trailblazer. Web scholar.”