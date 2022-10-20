‘Five-seat grid penalty for Leclerc in Austin’, Verstappen unveils special helmet | GPF Fan Recap

In this GPFans roundup, we bring you today’s most-read Formula 1 news. Below are the most talked about topics from the motorsport royal class, packed into one article. This way you will be fully informed of all developments within minutes.

A few more days and the race weekend in Austin will begin. Before that, it was announced today that Max Verstappen with a special design of his helmet travels to America. Formula 1 journalist Peter Windsor expects Running of the red bulls receive a sentence that could affect them for the next two to three years and Ferrari was going to test a new power supply in the car of Charles Leclerc, giving the Monegasque a five-point penalty. You can read this and more in our all-new. below GPF Fan Recap.

Heavy penalty for Red Bull? “Will be tapped on the fingers for the next two to three years”

Peter Windsor, journalist and ex-Williams manager, believes Red Bull is at risk of a penalty that will have an impact for years to come. He also doesn’t believe that Adrian Newey’s salary, but someone else’s at Red Bull, is the problem. Read the whole article? click here

FIA changes regulations after World Motor Sport Council meeting

The World Motor Sport Council met on Wednesday and the FIA ​​announced some changes to Formula 1 after the discussion. These are security aspects, with which a number of concerns of the teams should be resolved. Read the whole article? click here

Verstappen in search of a prestigious F1 record, big news from Hare – What to expect from GP America

The United States Grand Prix is ​​scheduled for this weekend. Although Max Verstappen has already decided the World Drivers’ Championship in his favor, there is much to look forward to at the Circuit of the Americas. Read the whole article? click here

“Ferrari tests new power source in Austin after FIA approval, five-place Leclerc grid penalty”

Charles Leclerc would receive a five-place grid penalty for the United States Grand Prix due to an engine change. What’s interesting about this switch is that it’s an engine with specs for 2023, according to the Italian branch of Motorsport.com. Read the whole article? click here

How much fuel does a Formula 1 car consume during a race?

Formula 1 cars consume a significant amount of fuel during a Grand Prix. And even if consumption is still not close to the average for road cars, the sports car has made great progress in recent years. Read the whole article? click here

Verstappen unveils special helmet for US race weekend

Max Verstappen will ride in the United States next weekend wearing a special helmet, something the Dutchman does more often during the season. Formula 1 will be in action this weekend in Austin, Texas. Read the whole article? click here

