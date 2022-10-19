KOAG works on the short and long term

Wed Oct 19, 2022 5:23 PM

sport

read 116 times





KRIMPEN AAN DEN IJSSEL • Patrick Muurling and Vincent Kraaijeveld are new to KOAG 1. Muurling as coach/trainer, Kraaijeveld as player.

The first debuted there this summer, Kraaijeveld made his star debut as a player. Their objectives: to keep KOAG in the transition class and to progress.

Patrick Muurling has been brought in to succeed successful coach Sander Roelofs, who booked a double promotion with KOAG but opted for a club closer to his home and work in Zeeland. “That’s when I came into the picture,” says Muurling (33), former coach of Deetos and ONDO, among others. “Actually, I had planned to do nothing for a year, but I came back because of the enthusiasm of the KOAG people.”

family association

Vincent Kraaijeveld can imagine something with that. “It’s a nice family club,” he says of the club he’s been a member of since he was young and made his first-team debut this season. “Even if we don’t practice top-level sport, we have our ambitions. KOAG just wants to play as high as possible. We do it with korfball players who trained here. It’s quite special. »

Krimpenaar, 20, has now discovered that the best progress is in the transition class. “But so far, everything is going well. we are picking up our points left and right and there is progress in our game.” Patrick Muurling can confirm. “The team is doing well,” he said. “Compared to the first division, everything is faster and the opponents give more resistance. You have less time to see openings, make choices and execute them. In addition, we have to learn to play several game concepts. We are working hard to achieve this. »

Vincent Kraaijeveld is considered an important player in the renewed KOAG. “Vincent not only has goalscoring qualities, he is also a good ‘connector’ and has a good eye for loose team-mates,” says Patrick Muurling.

Time-tested

The coach sees his most important task as making KOAG ‘future proof’. “You have to keep in mind that players who have been in the first team for years will one day take a step back,” he said. “It is important to prepare their succession well and to ensure that it goes smoothly. For this, it is important that the difference in level between KOAG 1 and 2 is reduced. It is not only now that counts, but also the future.

John Timmer