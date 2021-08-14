schedule, tv channel, time, free live stream USWNT, more

The United States national football team will face Sweden at 4:30 a.m.ET on Wednesday, July 21 (July 21, 2021) for the start of the program for the 2020 Women’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Women’s football is one of the sports taking place ahead of the official Olympic celebrations on Friday. Twelve teams will face off in three rounds of the group stage for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and medal matches, with first-round matches broadcast on NBC networks including USA, NBCSN and more. Games can be streamed fuboTVAnd the slinger and other live television services. The full TV and broadcast schedule below.

The number 1 American is the team to beat in Tokyo. They haven’t lost in 42 games, most recently beating Mexico 4-0 in back-to-back international friendlies.

Germany won the gold medal in 2016 but failed to qualify for Tokyo, leaving a clear field for the US women’s team led by captain Becky Soerbrunn and star Megan Rapinoe.

What’s on TV Tokyo 2020’s women’s football schedule?

Every hour ET. Only select games will be broadcast live in the US, but the full schedule is below.

Wednesday July 21

Saturday July 24

Tuesday July 27

Friday July 30 (Quarter-finals)

Monday August 2 (semi-final)

Thursday August 5 (gold and bronze medal games)

Where can I stream women’s Olympic football live for free?

All women’s football matches at Tokyo 2020 can be broadcast on TV networks fuboTV (free try), Hulu + Live TV (Free trial) and YouTube TV (Free try).

Additionally, the games can be streamed live on NBC, NBC Sports and other NBC networks. NBC.com/live With a cable operator ID.

