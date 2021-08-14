Ashley Tisdale relaxes in the bath in an Instagram pic



Ashley Tisdale shared a photo of herself in the bath on Instagram today. She had a very specific reason for that: to remind everyone not to detoxify their hair!

Ashley Michelle Tisdale (born July 2, 1985) is an American model, actress and singer. She started playing very early and was only three years old when she was discovered. Ashley subsequently appeared in over a hundred commercials.

Ashley was eight when she appeared on Broadway in the musical Wretched. Then she appeared in the musical Annie. She has toured the United States and abroad.

At an older age, you may have seen her in High School Musical 3 and the successful children’s series Zack & Cody’s sequel life. In November 2019, she also appeared in the Netflix original. Happy Happy Anyway. A very versatile actress!

Instagram

But today, Ashley is doing something completely different. She shared a photo of herself in the bath with an important tip for all of her followers:

Don’t forget to detoxify your hair! We all know how to cleanse our bodies and it is just as important to rub our scalp!

No problem, let’s do it Ashley ..