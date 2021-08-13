Phew: Fire in the “Stranger Things” movie studios

Fortunately, no one was hurt and Stranger Things seems to be doing well.

Newsweek reported that the studio in Albuquerque, New Mexico, US, caught fire. Fortunately, the Albuquerque Fire and Rescue Service quickly attended to keep the situation under control. No one was injured in the fire.

An old building

Maybe it’s good to know: the location of the set was an old building that was being taken down and not so much a set for the recordings. It also means that the disaster is not too serious.

A fire broke out at Netflix studios in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where “Stranger Things” is filming its upcoming fourth season. Albuquerque Fire Department Public Information Officer Tom Ruiz told Newsweek there were no firefighters or civilian injuries to report. pic.twitter.com/UGzgMeC1Z0 – Newsweek (@Newsweek) August 4, 2021

Fire brigade press secretary Tom Ruiz said thirteen units were dispatched to “The address of 5650 University SE at Netflix studios. Upon arrival, the units found that an entire small film set was engulfed in smoke and flames. “

By working together quickly, they were able to put them out quickly. In short: it’s okay. Now we have to wait for the release date of the fourth season.