Matthew McConaughey addresses America on National Day

“Kudos to America for celebrating our independence and the time our nation was founded. But let’s be honest, as a country we are really just babies or teenagers, compared to countries that have been around longer. And just as babies and teens face growth spurts, so do we. It’s just reality and it’s only good. We have to keep learning, growing, falling and picking up. We have to be hopeful as we build because that’s what we do, ”Matthew said.