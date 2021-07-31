Sarah Ferguson wanted to work on The Crown: “They didn’t want my help” | show

Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson (61) wanted to participate in Netflix series The crown . She made it known herself in an interview with magazine City Country . Sarah is a fan of the show, but felt that her own character didn’t appear often enough. In the meantime, his own first novel could be adapted for the cinema.











The crown dramatizes life in the British royal family, but Ferguson felt his role was underexposed. She reached out to the creators of the award-winning show with the message that actress Jessica Aquilina, who plays Sarah, is not seen often. “I offered to help them,” she says. “To better understand life behind the walls of Buckingham Palace.” However, Netflix didn’t want to find out, in the end. “They refused my help,” said Fergie disappointed.

Own TV series

Fortunately, she doesn’t have to depend on Netflix for her television career. The Duchess of York is also in talks over the television rights to her first novel. At least one streaming service has already registered with His heart as a compass a drama series Bridgerton do.

The book, a historical drama, will be released in early August in the UK and US. The story is based on one of Ferguson’s ancestors, she previously told social media. “I have researched my family history over the past few years using the Royal Archives. The book therefore contains many details from the Victorian era. I also used my own life story and experiences. So it’s a story that is close to my heart. “

Sarah has published several children’s books in the past as well as non-fiction books. She took her first steps in Hollywood in 2009, when she was one of the producers of Young Victoria. This film was about the early years of Queen Victoria, the great-great-grandmother of the current Queen Elizabeth.