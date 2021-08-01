The final season of “The Walking Dead” arrives on Fox and Disney +

The final season will be available in the US almost immediately after airing …

The eleventh season of the hit series The walking dead be there soon. This final season promises to be incredibly exciting again and so many fans can’t wait to watch them. This time, you don’t have to be patient at all.

Already the day after the premiere in the United States, the eleventh season of this series can also be viewed in the Netherlands. Concretely, this means that the first episode of the final season will already be broadcast in the Netherlands on August 23. This episode will be available on FOX and Disney +.

Weekly episodes

To be clear, it goes without saying that new episodes are added every week. This still happens at both Fox and Disney +. This way, people can choose for themselves which party they prefer to watch the episodes.

The walking dead premiered in 2010 and therefore ended up having eleven seasons. The eleventh and final season consists of 24 episodes.

If you want to get a taste of last season, you can watch the trailer below.