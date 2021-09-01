Salman Rushdie will write the Substack newsletter

Rushdie will first send essays on topics of interest to him, such as French New Wave films and music. In addition, he will write a short short story, which will be sent serially via Substack, he says in interviews with The New York Times to The Guardian.

Substack is mainly popular among journalists, but the company behind the platform has recently tried to attract fiction writers as well.

Salman Rushdie is arguably the most famous to ever sign for the platform: he won the Booker Prize with his Midnight Children in 1981 and rose to fame when his book The Satanic Verses led to a fatwa from Ayatollah Khomeini of Iran. . He is of British Indian descent and has lived in the United States for twenty years now.