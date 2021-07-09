Royal biographer: “Harry’s next move?” Prince William fears the worst ”| Royalties

RoyaltiesThese are sweltering days for British Prince William (39). According to author Duncan Larcombe, who wrote the book ‘Prince Harry: The Inside Story’ and is in contact with the palace, the prince is afraid to find out what action his brother (36) and his wife Meghan (39) will take. years). This fear is said to have grown after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed lucrative contracts with Netflix and Spotify, among others.











According to the author, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still doing everything they can to make the cash register sound “royal”, including constantly talking about the court. The couple’s former chief of staff revealed earlier this week that their long-term plan is to become “social impact influencers,” but their plans to create their own brand have been thwarted in America by lawyers and the courts. . However, according to the royal author, Harry and Meghan still have a number of “very lucrative projects” in the pipeline, although ultimately it will be the consequences of the Royal Family that will determine their success.

“What do they do next? This is the question Prince William fears, “explains Duncan Larcombe.” Finally, Harry and Meghan are looking for a way to do their job in Los Angeles without having to give up the “royal brand”. But Prince Harry wasn’t exactly subtle. He revealed to the world that he really hates his family and that the whole system is rotten to the core. But by constantly talking about the royals like this, they are also profiting from the brand. And if Harry and Meghan spend their entire careers selling this royal brand, they’ll never talk to William again. “

“All abandoned”

During this time, the author sees the emergence of major contradictions. “Harry and Meghan seem to think they can coexist in these two worlds: the world of British royalty and American celebrities. Harry now enjoys American life, but he is still in the ‘honeymoon phase’. came back to the UK and saw his brother again, especially against the very moving backdrop of their mother’s statue, it may have made him wonder why he had given up on everything.

Harry and Meghan announced last year that they wanted to distance themselves from the British royal family. The couple immediately announced that they would no longer use the title Her Royal Highness and expressed their wish to become financially independent from the Royal Family. The Duke and Duchess retained their honorary titles and agreed with Buckingham Palace that the agreements would be reviewed after a year. Harry and Meghan moved with their son Archie first to Canada and then to the United States, in search of more privacy.

The assessment after a year turned into a cold shower: after intense conversations, the Queen then wrote in writing that Harry and Meghan’s wishes are incompatible with the responsibilities and duties associated with the duties of active members of the British Royal Family. It was then decided that Harry and his wife would not return as “active members” of the Royal Family and that they would still have to relinquish all their titles and sponsorships.

