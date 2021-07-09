“America spied on European leaders with the help of the Danish secret service”

It sounds like an exciting thriller, but the European leaders of Germany, France, Norway and Sweden have been bugged by the US intelligence agency NSA (National Security Agency). This reports the Danish public broadcaster DR, who managed to get hold of an unpublished internal Danish intelligence investigation.

Internet cable network

The NSA used the European Internet cable network, major nodes of which are located in Denmark. These cables come and go from Germany, Sweden, Norway, the UK and the Netherlands, among others.