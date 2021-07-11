You can now apply through TikTok and large companies are already participating

TikTok is currently testing an application tool in the United States that allows users to apply to large companies such as NASCAR, Target, and Shopify via a video CV.

Serious content, and especially career-related content, is getting better and better on TikTok. Companies see it as an opportunity to reach a new generation. What types of job postings can be found on TikTok CVs? And what should such a video CV look like?

Career Trend on TikTok

We all know TikTok for the memes, the dances and not to mention the delicious feta pasta. But now more and more serious advice is being given as well. The advice TikTokkers is sharing for your career is definitely on the rise. For example, the use of the hashtag #careeradvice has grown exponentially in the first months of 2021.

TikTok itself is happy with the trend. “We want people to use TikTok not just for fun, but to learn something new or be inspired to do something they’ve never done before,” the social media channel wrote in June 2020. . already, but we want to encourage and accelerate this. . “

At The Washington Post Kate Barney, human resources manager for TikTok-Global Business Solutions, tells us that employers are starting to use the platform to find interns or employees. HBO received over three hundred applications for a summer internship last year from people who signed up with the hashtag #HBOMaxsummeritern. This isn’t the only example of companies using TikTok to reach a new generation of employees.

Pilot: apply via TikTok

Reason enough for TikTok to start a pilot with a new tool. It allows users with a video resume to apply for jobs at Shopify and Target, for example. It’s a short-term pilot and only with jobs in the US, but if it goes well there is a good chance that we will be able to apply worldwide through TikTok in the future.

More than thirty major companies have joined TikTok CV. For example, Shopify is looking for a Senior Data Scientist through the social media channel, the Detroit Pistons for a Video Producer and NASCAR for a Digital Marketing Coordinator. Other companies like Target and Chipotle are looking for people to work in their restaurants and warehouses. There is even a vacancy on TikTok Resume for this. WWE Superstar.

Curious about what such a video CV looks like on TikTok? First of all, the platform insists that you don’t put the last name and personal information in the video, you can put it in the form. Additionally, the videos are short but enjoyable, although TikTok is currently rolling out videos that are up to three minutes long.

Below are two sample video CVs that have already been submitted. Do you see yourself applying through the platform in the future?

Are you still using the old school? Next comes TikTok to the rescue. On the platform are many advice to find to get this new job.

WorkJuice shares practical career and money tips and tricks daily. Whether it’s applying for a job, saving money or gaining productivity, you’ve grown 1% every day compared to the day before.

