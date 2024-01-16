Rise in COVID, flu, and RSV cases observed across L.A. County following the conclusion of the holiday season

Title: Spike in Illnesses Hits Los Angeles County After Holiday Season, Including COVID-19, Flu, and RSV Cases

Subtitle: Dodo Finance Reports on Alarming Rise in Illnesses in LA County

Los Angeles County is currently grappling with a significant surge in illnesses, leading to growing concerns as the holiday season comes to an end. The spike in cases has been attributed to individuals who gathered for the holidays and then traveled back, acting as the main culprits for spreading various diseases.

Notably, the county is experiencing an alarming increase in not only COVID-19 cases but also flu and RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) cases. On January 2nd, coronavirus hospitalizations in L.A. County surpassed 800 cases per day, with the highest number of infections occurring around Christmas. Shockingly, the county is witnessing nearly four daily deaths due to COVID-19.

Simultaneously, the new year has seen a surge in flu cases. Data from the week ending on December 30th revealed that there is an average of 425 influenza-positive patients being reported daily in hospitals. While there has been a slight decline in flu cases recently, it remains uncertain if flu activity has peaked for the season.

Additionally, L.A. County Public Health Department’s Respiratory Watch noted that there were nearly 500 weekly positive RSV cases reported in the last week of December. However, this number decreased to 238 for the week ending January 6th.

Despite L.A. County being moved to low hospitalization admissions rate status by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a mask mandate has been reinstated for healthcare workers and visitors in healthcare settings. This precautionary measure aims to mitigate the spread of illnesses within healthcare facilities.

California, including L.A. County, has been designated as having a “very high” respiratory illness level by the CDC, joining 37 other states in that category. Nationally, COVID-19 and RSV positivity rates have remained stable, while positive flu cases have slightly decreased, according to federal health officials.

However, the CDC has issued a warning stating that COVID-19 wastewater viral activity levels are very high across the entire United States. This serves as a reminder that despite some positive trends, the fight against the pandemic is far from over.

As the community works towards curbing the spread of illnesses, it is crucial for individuals to continue practicing preventive measures such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and following hygiene protocols. By prioritizing public health measures, it is hoped that Los Angeles County will see a decline in cases in the coming weeks.