A derecho is a huge storm complex that can be up to 400 kilometers long. The phenomenon moves quickly across the country and can bring tornado-like gusts of wind, torrential rains and thunderstorms. This type of weather is more common inside the United States, but sky discoloration is rare.

Calm before the storm

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the American KNMI, the sky changes color before the downpours hit, or sometimes during bad weather. According to NWS meteorologist Peter Rogers, it’s because of the way the sun shines on certain particles in the atmosphere, he says The New York Times.

“It will have gotten a lot of attention,” says Rogers. The green skies were most visible in and around the town of Sioux Falls, where many residents captured the phenomenon and posted it on social media.