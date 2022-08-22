New on Netflix: ‘The Walking Dead’ season 11

The first eight episodes of the eleventh season are now available to stream…

Season 11 sees everyone in Alexandria rebuild after the Whisperers create a bloodbath. Meanwhile, it becomes clear that there are now more people in Alexandria than there is food available. Tensions soon mount.

Meanwhile, Eugene, Ezekiel, Princess, and Yumiko are still being held captive by mysterious soldiers.

Three parties

For the eleventh season of The Walking Dead enforces that a rather special launch method is used. The eleventh season will not be added to Netflix’s offer in one, not in two, but in three times.

The first two parts can already be viewed on the Disney+ streaming service. For the first part, it has now also been added to the Netflix offer. Part 3 has yet to air in the United States. Broadcasts will begin in October. The episodes will also stream on Disney+ shortly thereafter.

When the two remaining parts are in place netflix will be displayed is currently unknown.