Race against time: the United States wants to get ahead of China with the emergence of fighter jets

The very expensive F35, worth 100 million dollars (90 million euros), ended up at sea last Monday during a landing on a US military aircraft carrier that went wrong. The aircraft struck the side of the ship and fell into the water.

slightly injured

Seven Marines were injured in the crash, the pilot escaped with the ejection seat. He also suffered minor injuries in the incident.

The F35 fighter jet is the most advanced in the world, writes ABC news channel news. Also, there would be a lot of classified information in the cockpit. The Americans don’t want it falling into the hands of the Chinese.