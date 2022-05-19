Race against time: the United States wants to get ahead of China with the emergence of fighter jets
The very expensive F35, worth 100 million dollars (90 million euros), ended up at sea last Monday during a landing on a US military aircraft carrier that went wrong. The aircraft struck the side of the ship and fell into the water.
slightly injured
Seven Marines were injured in the crash, the pilot escaped with the ejection seat. He also suffered minor injuries in the incident.
The F35 fighter jet is the most advanced in the world, writes ABC news channel news. Also, there would be a lot of classified information in the cockpit. The Americans don’t want it falling into the hands of the Chinese.
“The race has now begun to get the materials needed to pull the wreckage from the ocean floor as quickly as possible,” said Steve Ganyard, a retired sailor and ABC expert.
Ganyard says the Chinese probably also have an idea of where the fighter jet is. “Both countries will want to get their hands on this wreck.”
British copy
This is the second time in a short time that an F35 plane has hit the water. Last November, a British Army example fell from an aircraft carrier in the Mediterranean Sea. The Americans then helped salvage the wreckage.
