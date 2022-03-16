







Promising update on “The Last of Us”





The last of usactor Pedro Pascal has an exciting update on the HBO series. It probably won’t be seen until next year on HBO Max.

The series The last of us is based on the Naughty Dog video games of the same name. We follow the story of Joel Miller, played by Pascal. He accompanies and guides the young girl Ellie (Bella Ramsey) through a post-apocalyptic landscape. Ellie appears to be the cure for a horrific brain virus that has spread across the United States.

The last of us-progress

The recordings of The last of us started last July. Back then, we saw quite a few videos from the film set showing an exciting series. Each of the episodes (there will be ten) would have a budget of several million dollars and the filming will last another three or four months.

During an interview with the ComicBook.com site, Pascal mentioned all the The last of us† He calls this an extraordinarily great thing:

“The set is designed with clickers and spores [delen uit de games waar Joel en Ellie mee te maken krijgen] and the elements of Alberta and we’re having a great time on set. It is absolutely awful and totally worth it. It’s great and I’m having a great time!”

The last of us we expect to see next year.

