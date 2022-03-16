Watch a Flemish film legally? A new search engine tells you which movies you can watch where

With flaminGO.pics, the Flemish Audiovisual Fund (VAF) is launching an online search platform on Wednesday where you can find out how to watch Flemish films legally. With the search engine, you can find out on which streaming platform, in which cinema or at which film festival the film you are looking for is being screened.

The acronym flaminGO stands for “Flanders Movies in 1 GB”. With the search engine, the VAF tries to answer “the questions about the availability of Flemish fiction and documentary films that it regularly receives from expats, performances abroad, Dutch language and literature courses or film lovers”. , he said on Wednesday. Following the launch of flaminGO.pics, Flemish films currently available in the largest number of countries and regions have been mapped.

Belgian cinema in the world

Of all the Flemish documentaries, Sofie Benoot’s ‘Desert Haze’ is available in most places, in 175 countries and regions to be precise. ‘North Sea, Texas’ by Bavo Defurne is, with 169 countries and regions, the most distributed Flemish fiction film. “The Claus Family” by Matthias Timmermans is the most internationally available Flemish family film: the film can be streamed in 81 countries and regions via Netflix.

Outside of Belgium, the largest number of Flemish titles are available online in the Netherlands, followed by Luxembourg, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Ireland, Switzerland, France, Poland and Germany.



