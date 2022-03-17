HBO Max accidentally leaks The Batman release date

For people who The Batman If you haven’t seen it yet, there’s good news. HBO Max accidentally announced when the movie will screen. The date appeared due to a problem on the streaming service’s website and on the website Deadline managed to take screenshots in time. The information has since been deleted. The DC movie is set to premiere on HBO Max on Tuesday, April 19.

The release date makes sense, because Warner Bros. indicated that it will also offer its films for home streaming within 45 days of release. This is a new policy following the simultaneous release of films last year during the height of the COVID pandemic.

The Batman is a success

Jhey batman is considered by many to be the best Batman movie of all time and scores an impressive 85% on rotten tomatoes (the public even gave 88% to the film). DC earned more than $134 million worldwide from him, internationally the company managed to bring in another $124 million.

Warner Bros. and DC also announced a spin-off series based on The Penguin† In the film, Oswald Cobblepot was played by Colin Farrell. This will also be the case in the series. The HBO Max series is produced by Matt Reeves (who also directed The Batman), Dylan Clark and Colin Farrell himself. The show is written by Lauren LeFranc.

“Colin came off the screen as Penguin in The Batmansaid Reeves. “Being able to dive deeper into the character’s life is fantastic.” The big question, of course, is whether we’ll see Robert Pattinson as Batman again. The scenes between him, Gordon, and The Penguin were considered one of the best moments by fans of the film.

HBO Max in the Netherlands

If you’re thinking: HBO Max, what’s in it for me? Well, the streaming service is now also available in the Netherlands. Check out these 14 reasons (read: top series) to subscribe to the streaming service. That the release date of The Batman is the same in the Netherlands as in the United States is unknown. We suspect it.