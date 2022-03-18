And again, Netflix has a big hit on its hands

Raising Dion rises in the statistics of the most watched series on Netflix.

Luckily, the drought ended this week, as the second season was added on February 1. And it’s safe to say fans haven’t lost interest in Raising Dion when the series was absent.

Raising Dion first?

The new top 10 most-watched Netflix series in the United States is out and it contains Raising Dion In third place.

The top ten is still dominated by original series like The woman in the house opposite the girl at the window and the korean zombie thriller we are all dead† As well scored for a long time the first part of the last season of ozark†

Corn Raising Dion only needed one day to move this series from third place. Netflix has a new number three in the form of Raising Dion†

Raising Dion revolves around a mother who has just been widowed. Her young son gains superpowers and it’s up to her to find out where they came from, while keeping the new powers a secret.

