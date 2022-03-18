Canceled series are huge hits on Netflix

Good Girls seems to be getting a huge score on the streaming service, despite the series having already been cancelled.

However, it turns out that the fourth series of episodes of good girls, which just released on Netflix, is doing really well on the streaming service. Initially they started in fifth place in the top ten, but now it’s good girls reached number one in the United States.

good girls

The series good girls aired on NBC in February 2018 and stars Christina Hendricks, Mae Whiteman and Retta. They are three mothers from Michigan who decide to do everything and enjoy life.

The trio first decide to make a quick buck by robbing a grocery store. This leads to a large network of crimes, conspiracies and greed. good girls ran for four seasons and eventually got 50 episodes.

The series suddenly ended last summer, although the intention was to launch a fifth (and shorter) season on NBC. “We really wanted to bring Good Girls back for a fifth season, but it turned out to be financially unfeasible”an NBC insider said in a comment.

Netflix will not be able to bring the series back like this, because the contracts of the cast of good girls have expired.