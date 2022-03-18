Not Netflix but Disney+ has this week’s most-watched movie



Nielsen offers new streaming figures once a week. The company relies on stats from the biggest streaming services and focuses solely on the United States. Nevertheless, we get to see some interesting statistics.

For the week of December 27, 2021 through January 2, 2022, Disney+’s Encanto appears at the very top of the list of most-watched movies on streaming services. The animated film was watched for 2.198 billion minutes that week, beating Netflix’s Don’t Look Up.

The rest of the top 10

After Don’t look up From Netflix, Nielsen’s top three is rounded out by Disney+’s Ron’s Gone Wrong, a film that has been viewed far less at 378 million minutes.

The film canto is the story of a young Colombian woman named Mirabel who is part of the magical Madrigal family. Everyone has magic powers except Mirabel. But it’s up to her to keep that magic alive. Don’t look up revolves around two astronomers trying to convince the US President of the need to act on an approaching comet that could wipe out all life.

Ultimately, Ron gone wrong the story of Barney, a socially awkward high school student, and Ron, his walking, talking, digitally connected device who must be his best friend. But things go wrong with the robot and the two embark on a delicious and messy journey.