Prince Harry sues Associated Newspapers over police safety story | royals

In February, it was announced that Harry was suing ANL for defamation, but it was unclear why the prince had done this and which ANL articles or headlines would be implicated. At the hearing, it emerged that it was an article that appeared in February in response to a lawsuit the prince had brought against the UK Home Office over his family’s police safety. He lost it after he and his wife stepped down from their royal duties in 2019 and moved to the United States.

“A significant pain”

According to multiple UK media outlets, Harry said in a written statement on Thursday that the article had caused him “significant pain, shame and suffering which continues”. His lawyer, Justin Rushbrooke, added that the article suggested the prince had “lied in public statements” claiming he was always willing to pay for his own safety while in the UK. Rushbrooke also stated that in the article by Mail on Sunday it was alleged that Harry had attempted “inappropriately and cynically” to manipulate public opinion on the issue.

ANL denies the allegations. At the hearing, lawyers for ANL argued that the article contained “no trace of impropriety” and was not defamatory. The judge said he would make a decision at a later date, but it’s unclear when.

Thomas Marklea

Harry and his wife Meghan won an ANL case earlier this year. The Duchess of Sussex said the publisher invaded her privacy by publishing part of a handwritten letter to her father Thomas Markle. The Mail on Sunday had to apologize to Meghan to the judge. The Duchess also received compensation, which she donated to charity.