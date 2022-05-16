Predator Prey movie trailer – Entertainmenthoek.nl

Today, 20th Century Studios has the first trailer released for the Predator-film prey† The film is part of the predator franchise and is set in the world of the Comanche nation 300 years ago. Watch the trailer below. prey will stream exclusively on Disney Plus in the Netherlands. In the United States, the film will be released on Hulu.

Trailer for Prey

prey is an all-new action-thriller from 20th Century Studios directed by Dan Trachtenberg (Boys, 10 Cloverfield Lane) and is the last episode of the predatorfranchise. prey Set in the Comanche nation 300 years ago, it is the story of young woman Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She grew up in the shadow of some of the most legendary fighters to roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her side, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she pursues and eventually confronts turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.

prey is directed by Dan Trachtenberg, written by Patrick Aison (Jack RyanTreadstone) and produced by John Davis (Jungle Cruise, The Predator) and Jhane Myers, with Lawrence Gordon, James E. Thomas, Marty Ewing, Marc Toberoff and John C. Thomas serving as executive producers.

The filmmakers were determined to create a film that accurately portrays the Comanche people and brings a level of authenticity that stays true to the indigenous peoples. Acclaimed filmmaker, Sundance Fellow, and a member of the Comanche Nation itself, Myers is known for her focus and dedication to films about the Comanche and Blackfeet Nations and her passion for honoring the heritage of Indigenous communities. As a result, the film features a cast made up almost entirely of Indigenous and First Nations talent, including Amber Midthunder (The Ice Road, Roswell, New Mexico)newcomer Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp (too much), Michelle Grive (The return journey), Julian black antelope (tribal†

prey is produced by 20th Century Studios and will be released on Hulu in the United States. In the Netherlands, the film will be broadcast on Disney Plus from August.

