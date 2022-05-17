Everything everywhere, everything at once is chaos in a small family drama

From Thursday 19 May Everything everywhere all at once to see in Dutch cinemas. The film is the latest trend among artistic cinephiles and has been called one of the best films of recent years. What do we think? Read our review on Everything everywhere all at once†

crazy adventure

The story tells of a Chinese immigrant trying to settle her taxes as she embarks on a crazy adventure. The world is in grave danger and only she can save the planet. She explores the universe and discovers the other lives she could have led.

Source: A24

Reviews on Gids.tv: ★★★★★

Entertainment Score: 91% | IMDb ★ 8.2

Understandably, after the overwhelming response from the United States, expectations are high and we can only agree with many of these criticisms. Parts of this movie are chaos on the scale of, say The matrix, at times you pee in your pants laughing and at times you feel like you don’t understand what’s going on at all. Finally, at the heart of this film hides a small family drama that must be overcome. And the “very ordinary” ending fits that perfectly, because you keep wondering: what’s the catch? We can only conclude that this is one of the most complete films we have seen in recent years. 5 stars.

cast

In addition to Michelle Yeoh (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) also plays Ke Huy Quan (The Goonies), James Hong (blade runner) and Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween) roles in this film. The film is directed by Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan (Swiss army man†

From May 17 Everything everywhere all at once to see in Dutch cinemas. Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Action. Duration: 139 minutes.