Spacey is suspected of four assaults in England between 2005 and 2013. He cannot be formally charged until he sets foot on British soil.

Better legal protection

A formal extradition request could be dragged out for months and would also guarantee Spacey better legal protection that when he is volunteeringa specialist lawyer told the newspaper.

After his extradition, he can only be prosecuted in England for cases that the American judge also considers credible enough to open a trial.