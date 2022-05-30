12-year-old’s eardrum ruptured ‘by Amber Alert’ over AirPods, parents sue Apple in US | Abroad

Tech giant Apple has been sued in the US after a 12-year-old boy suffered permanent hearing damage. It is said to have happened when he received an Amber Alert on his AirPods, which were at a very high volume.

The boy from Texas was watching a series in 2020. He received sound through his AirPods, at low volume. When the Amber Alert arrived, the volume soared that the boy’s eardrum ruptured, his parents said in a lawsuit filed this week in California. The boy’s cochlea was also damaged.

The boy suffered from dizziness, nausea and tinnitus after the incident. He will have to wear a hearing aid for the rest of his life, his parents say. The indictment states that “the volume of notifications or alerts is not automatically reduced or limited to a safe level.”

Compensation

The boy’s family is now seeking compensation for the physical injuries and suffering he suffered, in addition to emotional trauma and future medical costs. He is also seeking “punitive” damages to “deter Apple and other tech companies from committing this type of misconduct in the future.”

According to the boy’s parents, Apple failed to warn AirPods users to limit the volume of notifications to prevent hearing damage, when the company should have been aware of the problem.

