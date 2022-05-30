Goes presents a coalition agreement for a powerful society

Goes – PvdA-GroenLinks, Nieuw Goes, SGP-ChristenUnie and Party for goes reached a coalition agreement. It indicates what they want to accomplish together over the next four years.

A powerful society

The coalition agreement is titled “Goes, A Mighty Society”. The renewed course places greater emphasis on service delivery, participation, collaboration and sustainability. The new council wants to strengthen the Goese society and get closer to the residents through extensive efforts and cooperation. On the one hand, it does this by involving residents earlier and more often. On the other hand, by supporting people better when they need help.

Visibly present and accessible in Goes

The new college aims to be visibly present and accessible to all. Collaboration with the municipal council, residents, organizations and entrepreneurs is central. The new collegiate curriculum provides the opportunity for widely supported outcomes in consultation with all Goese parties. The new board endorses the ambitions of the board agreement and wants to work with the board to achieve them.

In addition to Mayor Margo Mulder, the planned council consists of four aldermen. The advisors targeted are:

Joan Veldhuizen (PvdA-Green Left)

Martijn Vermeulen (New Goes)

André van der Reest (Christian Union SGP)

Stan Meulblok (Party for Goes)

Discuss the coalition agreement

The agreement will be discussed in city council on Thursday, June 2, after which the future aldermen will be installed. The extraordinary council meeting begins at 8:30 p.m. at the municipal office of Goes and is open to the public. You can also watch or listen from home via www.goes.nl/agenda-van-de-gemeenteraad†

The full coalition agreement can be read via www.goes.nl/coalition agreement-2022-2026.