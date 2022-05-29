| Feyenoord fan Kevin cuts short world trip for Roma final: ‘Friends didn’t know anything’

RTV Rijnmond is of course doing one cool article after another in Tirana, Albania around the Conference League final between Feyenoord and AS Roma. On Wednesday, medium Feyenoord lured Kevin on camera, who traveled no less than 38 (!) hours to be with his club.



Have: “This Feyenoord player arranged the latest tickets through the Badoo dating app”

Kevin is traveling the world with his girlfriend and interrupted his dream trip to Peru to go to Albania. “In (Slavia) Prague my girlfriend said ‘you’re flying to Albania’,” Kevin said. ” No sooner said than done. I left Monday at 6 am Peruvian time.

From Peru to Tirana

From Cuzco he left for the capital Lima. From there he traveled to Bogota, the capital of Colombia. From there a flight to England followed, another flight and by Wednesday morning he was in Albania.

“My friends didn’t know anything. I informed 1 person because I needed a bed,” he continued. “Once here, everyone was amazed. ‘You were in Peru, weren’t you?’, that’s right. Now here I am.” His girlfriend wholeheartedly granted him the trip. “Is there a girlfriend of the year award? So I’d like to nominate her here.”

Long trip

Kevin didn’t make the longest trip. It was reserved for a Feyenoord player who came from New Zealand to Albania. “He won,” Kevin said. The supporter also ventured into a small prognosis on the final. “3-1 for Feyenoord, 3 times Dessers!”