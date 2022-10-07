Portugal smashes Red Flames World Cup dream

Belgium’s women’s football team will not take part in next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The Red Flames lost the vital first round match of the play-offs to take part in the World Cup, in Vizela against Portugal, 2-1.

Both countries did not want to lose and therefore did not go for the attack decisively. Portugal took the lead just before the half-hour, via Diana Silva (29), who was able to work in a cross after defending the Flames indecisively. The Belgians, however, recovered. On a penalty – after a handball – Tessa Wullaert (40.) scored the 1-1, immediately also the score at halftime.

corner

Even after the break, both teams kept each other up to date. Wullaert appeared to give the Flames the lead 20 minutes from time but the goal was disallowed for narrow offside. Five minutes from time, substitute Amber Tysiak beat her opponent, just before a penalty for Portugal, but the red card for Tysiak. Costa kicked the ensuing free kick over the crossbar. But it didn’t stop there, Pinto (89.) scored the 2-1 from the next corner. The Flames were unable to react.

With a win, the Flames would meet Iceland at home on October 11, but Portugal put a stop to that. The three winners of the second round of the play-offs are then ranked according to their group stage and play-off results. The top two countries will decorate a ticket to next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand (July 20 – August 20). Number three is yet to complete an intercontinental play-off tournament.

The Belgian women’s football team has never participated in a world championship. They have already played in two European Championships, in 2017 in the Netherlands and last summer in England.