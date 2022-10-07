It’s almost time for the youth auction; free public access

Tuesday, October 11 is the day; the sixth edition of The Youngsters Auction. 23 three-year-old show jumping horses form the very promising collection for the live auction at Waaij Stud, Eemnes. The VIP box is now almost sold out, but good news for all concerned: admission to the public is free. This way everyone can take advantage of the auction and maybe go home with one or more show jumping skills.

There is now worldwide interest in The Youngsters Auction’s collection. From the United States to Mexico, from Norway to Germany and from Poland to Italy, interest in the sixth edition of The Youngsters Auction is promising. Next Tuesday, October 11, all the horses in the auction will be presented at the presentation and they will again show their show jumping skills. Additionally, the veterinary team at Wolvega Veterinary Clinic are on hand to speak to all interested parties and provide further information on the veterinary results of all auction horses. X-rays and veterinary reports can also be viewed online.

Filled with talent

The Youngsters Auction collection is full of talent. “These are all horses to be trained for sport. They have quality in the jump, wingspan and a good way of moving. In addition, several auction horses were bred in very prosperous families,” says Peter van der Waaij on behalf of The Youngsters Auction organization. “We see references from The Youngsters Auction every week at international competitions and many of them have already been auctioned with us when they were three years old. This collection will undoubtedly produce future talents too! Van der Waaij is convinced.

Tuesday, October 11, 2022

5:30 p.m. CEST: show jumping for three-year-olds

7:00 p.m. CEST: VIP dinner

8:00 p.m. CEST: Auction begins

direct: ClipMyHorse.TV

Haras Waaij

Geeren Trail 2

3755NM Eemnes

the Netherlands

See the collection on www.theyoungsters-auction.com

Book your VIP tickets at www.theyoungsters-auction.com/tickets

Register as an online bidder at auction.theyoungsters-auction.com/register